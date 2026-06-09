Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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LoansNew YorkNortheastRetail

Cronheim Arranges $33.2M in Financing for Shopping Center in New City, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEW CITY, N.Y. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $33.2 million in financing for a 128,801-square-foot shopping center in New City, located about 40 miles north of New York City. Anchored by grocer ShopRite, New City Center is a recently renovated property that is also home to tenants such as Sakura Japan, Bank of America and Smoothie King. Dev Morris, Allison Villamagna, Brandon Szwalbenest and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim arranged the loan, which carries a three-year term with two one-year extension options, through Voya Investment Management. The borrower was a joint venture between KABR Group and BTF Capital Fund.

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