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Nittany-Residence-Club-State-College
Known as Nittany Residence Club, the new hotel-condo in State College will have a program that will allow condo owners to participate in an onsite hotel management program to generate nightly rental income when not using their units.
DevelopmentHospitalityLoansMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Cronheim Arranges $40M Construction Loan for Hotel, Condo Project in State College, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — An affiliate of New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $40 million construction loan for a 70-room hotel and condo project in State College. The site is located at the gateway to Penn State University’s campus, and the building will include ground-floor retail space. Residences/hotel rooms will feature premium finishes, and residents will have access to 24/7 security, concierge and housekeeping services, as well as use of a fitness center. An undisclosed national lender provided the nonrecourse loan to the borrower, which also requested anonymity.

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