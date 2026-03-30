Cronheim Arranges $40M Construction Loan for Hotel, Condo Project in State College, Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — An affiliate of New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $40 million construction loan for a 70-room hotel and condo project in State College. The site is located at the gateway to Penn State University’s campus, and the building will include ground-floor retail space. Residences/hotel rooms will feature premium finishes, and residents will have access to 24/7 security, concierge and housekeeping services, as well as use of a fitness center. An undisclosed national lender provided the nonrecourse loan to the borrower, which also requested anonymity.