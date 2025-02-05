Cronheim Arranges $5.8M in Financing for Office, Industrial Building in New Providence, New Jersey

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $5.8 million in financing for an 89,619-square-foot office and industrial building in New Providence, about 30 miles west of Manhattan. The facility, 60,000 square feet of which comprises office space, was constructed during the 1950s and 1960s and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Tenants include Atlantic Health Systems, Sensory Spectrum, Wharton Music Center and Creative Wallcoverings & Interiors. An undisclosed insurance company provided the loan to an entity doing business as RC-Central Ave Associates LLC.