Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Cronheim Arranges $5.8M in Financing for Office, Industrial Building in New Providence, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $5.8 million in financing for an 89,619-square-foot office and industrial building in New Providence, about 30 miles west of Manhattan. The facility, 60,000 square feet of which comprises office space, was constructed during the 1950s and 1960s and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Tenants include Atlantic Health Systems, Sensory Spectrum, Wharton Music Center and Creative Wallcoverings & Interiors. An undisclosed insurance company provided the loan to an entity doing business as RC-Central Ave Associates LLC.

You may also like

Sunon Furniture Signs 34,175 SF Industrial Lease in...

Inspired by Somerset Buys Commvault Headquarters in Tinton...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 373-Unit Self-Storage...

Law Firm Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease at...

IPA Secures $165.9M Acquisition Financing for 678-Unit Apartment...

JLL Negotiates 14,198 SF Office Lease Expansion at...

Lingerfelt Sells 239,448 SF Port 801 Industrial Facility...

EBS Realty Partners, Penwood to Develop 1.4 MSF...

CapRock Partners Buys 117,000 SF Industrial Warehouse in...