Cronheim Arranges $56M Permanent Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $56 million in permanent financing for a portfolio of multifamily communities in Los Angeles.

Andrew Stewart and Allison Villamagna of Cronheim secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, 4SITE Real Estate. The portfolio includes Barranca Los Angeles, 4Mica Apartments and Arroyo Los Angeles. Cronheim arranged $37 million, $10.9 million and $8.1 million in financing for the properties, respectively.

Barranca Los Angeles totals 200 apartment units, with amenities including a pool, spa, gym, yoga studio, workspaces, outdoor garden terrace and BBQ area. The property also features a ground-floor food hall that was leased to Origin Story, TG Thai, Soto’s Cuban Kitchen and Bistro DK at the time of financing.

4Mica Apartments and Arroyo Los Angeles comprise 60 and 56 apartments, respectively. Arroyo Los Angeles is situated adjacent to Arroyo Seco Park, a 74-acre public park that features horseback riding, golfing, batting cages, tennis courts, a dog park and clubhouse areas.