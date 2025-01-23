Thursday, January 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 220,000-square-foot property is fully occupied by Harry London Candies Inc., a subsidiary of Ferrero.
IndustrialLoansMidwestOhio

Cronheim Arranges $5M in Financing for Chocolate Manufacturing Facility in North Canton, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

NORTH CANTON, OHIO — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $5 million in leasehold financing for a single-tenant industrial facility in North Canton. The 220,000-square-foot property is fully occupied by Harry London Candies Inc., a subsidiary of Italian confectionary giant Ferrero. The facility was constructed in 1995 specifically for the manufacturing of chocolate and features a Fannie May & Harry London Chocolates factory store. Harry London was acquired by Ferrero in 2017, but Fannie May operates as a standalone entity and brand within the Ferrero Group.

Allison Villamagna, Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim placed the financing with one of Cronheim’s long-standing correspondent lenders. Cronheim will service the loan, which is fully amortized over six years. The borrower was an affiliate of New York-based Sachs Cos.

You may also like

RAM Cos. Buys 46,000 SF Industrial Building in...

Marathon Provides $154.5M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Portfolio...

Avison Young Arranges 691,275 SF Industrial Lease in...

TCC, Diamond Realty Investments Complete 1.2 MSF Spec...

JLL Arranges $46.5M in Construction Financing for Stella...

Cryogenic Industries Buys Industrial Building in North Las...

ACRES Originates $26.3M Acquisition Loan for Aberdeen Apartments...

Waterton Provides $16M Preferred Equity Investment for Multifamily...

Skender Breaks Ground on 147-Unit Supportive Living Development...