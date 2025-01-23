Cronheim Arranges $5M in Financing for Chocolate Manufacturing Facility in North Canton, Ohio

NORTH CANTON, OHIO — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $5 million in leasehold financing for a single-tenant industrial facility in North Canton. The 220,000-square-foot property is fully occupied by Harry London Candies Inc., a subsidiary of Italian confectionary giant Ferrero. The facility was constructed in 1995 specifically for the manufacturing of chocolate and features a Fannie May & Harry London Chocolates factory store. Harry London was acquired by Ferrero in 2017, but Fannie May operates as a standalone entity and brand within the Ferrero Group.

Allison Villamagna, Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim placed the financing with one of Cronheim’s long-standing correspondent lenders. Cronheim will service the loan, which is fully amortized over six years. The borrower was an affiliate of New York-based Sachs Cos.