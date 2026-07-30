Cronheim Arranges $75M in Financing for Retail Power Center in Middletown, New York

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $75 million in financing for Orange Plaza, an 811,272-square-foot retail power center in Middletown, about 75 miles northwest of New York City. Walmart, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Burlington are the anchor tenants at Orange Plaza, and Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Staples and Old Navy are the junior anchors. Brandon Szwalbenest, Andrew Stewart and Dev Morris of Cronheim arranged the financing through an undisclosed insurance company on behalf of the owner, National Realty & Development Corp.