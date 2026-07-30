Thursday, July 30, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Orange-Plaza-Middletown-New-York
Orange Plaza in Middletown, New York, was 94 percent leased at the time of the loan closing.
LoansNew YorkNortheastRetail

Cronheim Arranges $75M in Financing for Retail Power Center in Middletown, New York

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $75 million in financing for Orange Plaza, an 811,272-square-foot retail power center in Middletown, about 75 miles northwest of New York City. Walmart, Home Depot, Kohl’s and Burlington are the anchor tenants at Orange Plaza, and Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Staples and Old Navy are the junior anchors. Brandon Szwalbenest, Andrew Stewart and Dev Morris of Cronheim arranged the financing through an undisclosed insurance company on behalf of the owner, National Realty & Development Corp.

You may also like

Partnership Nears Completion of 35,000 SF Retail Redevelopment...

Greystone Provides $16M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Multifamily...

Reliable Sprinkler Signs 44,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Talonvest Capital Arranges $45M Refinancing for Self-Storage Facility...

JLL Arranges $55.7M Loan for Portion of Midtown...

MMCC Arranges $16.5M in Construction Financing for Green...

Matthews Negotiates Sale of 23,957 SF Retail Building...

ShipBob Signs 301,826 SF Industrial Lease in Bethlehem,...