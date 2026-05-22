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LoansNew YorkNortheastRetail

Cronheim Arranges $75M in Financing for Retail Power Center in Middletown, New York

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $75 million in financing for Orange Plaza, an 811,272-square-foot retail power center in Middletown, about 70 miles northwest of New York City. Orange Plaza was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Walmart, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls, Staples and Old Navy. Brandon Szwalbenest, Andrew Stewart and Dev Morris of Cronheim arranged the financing through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, National Realty & Development. The seven-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.

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