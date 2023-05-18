Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $12.5M Loan for Refinancing of Residence Inn & Emerald Event Center in Avon, Ohio

AVON, OHIO — Cronheim Hotel Capital has arranged a $12.5 million loan for the refinancing of the Residence Inn & Emerald Event Center in Avon, a western suburb of Cleveland. Developed in 2016, the hotel offers extended-stay rooms and a flexible space for corporate functions, weddings and other social events. The borrower was a subsidiary of Nimbus Investment Fund LP, an independent affiliate of Emerald Hospitality Associates Inc. A regional bank provided the fixed-rate loan, which features an interest rate below 6 percent.