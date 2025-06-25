Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsAlabamaHospitalityLoansSoutheast

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $13.3M Acquisition Loan for Hampton Inn Hotel in Prattville, Alabama

by John Nelson

PRATTVILLE, ALA. — Cronheim Hotel Capital has arranged a $13.3 million acquisition loan for Hampton Inn & Suites, a hotel located at 2590 Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville, a northern suburb of Montgomery, Ala. The new owner plans to fully renovate the hotel.

Cronheim arranged the financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower through a regional bank. The five-year loan features 18 months of interest-only payments and no prepayment penalty for the full term.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Prattville has 101 rooms and suites, as well as an outdoor pool, fitness center, meeting rooms and complimentary breakfast, according to the property website.

You may also like

Mapletree Investments Signs LifeScience Logistics to 625,000 SF...

Northmarq Secures $141.7M in Financing for Two High-Rise...

Feil Organization to Deliver First Trader Joe’s Grocery...

Blackfin Purchases Sage Creek Apartments in Augusta, Georgia...

CBRE Negotiates $37.5M Sale of Newark Shopping Center

MMCC Arranges $18.7M in Financing for Three Boston-Area...

MG Properties Acquires Citron Apartments in Anaheim, California...

Sidford Capital Buys 115,461 SF Aurora Plaza Shopping...

Argus Arranges $7.4M Sale of Self-Storage Facility in...