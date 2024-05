CHICAGO — Cronheim Hotel Capital (CHC) has arranged a $15.4 million loan for the refinancing of the Hyatt Place Chicago South University Medical Center. A Southeast-based bank provided the nonrecourse financing, which features a floating interest rate. David Poncia of CHC arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Smart Hotels and the Olympia Cos., the original developers of the hotel and current operators. The property is located at 5225 S. Harper Ave.