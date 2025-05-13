Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $23.6M Refinancing for Holiday Inn Resort in Surfside Beach, South Carolina

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — Cronheim Hotel Capital has arranged a $23.6 million loan for the refinancing of Holiday Inn Resort, a 206-room, beachfront hotel in Surfside Beach, a city in the Myrtle Beach metropolitan area. The borrowers, Innisfree Hotels and RREAF Holdings, purchased the 11-story property as an independent hotel in late 2023 and invested capital to convert the asset to a Holiday Inn Resort.

The direct lender was an undisclosed regional bank. According to the property website, the hotel features an onsite restaurant, fitness center, pool and a kids splash pad.