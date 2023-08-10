Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $25.8M Loan for Refinancing of Hotel Phillips in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Cronheim Hotel Capital has arranged a $25.8 million loan for the refinancing of Hotel Phillips in Kansas City. The loan will replace the existing note plus anticipated capital expenditures. The borrowers, Arbor Lodging and Lubert-Adler, acquired the property in 2018. The 216-room hotel, built in 1931, is located in the city’s central business district. It was once the tallest building in town, rising 20 stories. Today, Hotel Phillips is part of Hilton’s Curio collection and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.