Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $42.3M Acquisition Loan for Cambria Hotel in Downtown DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cronheim Hotel Capital has arranged a $42.3 million acquisition loan for Cambria Hotel Washington, D.C. Convention Center, a 182-room hotel located at 899 O St. NW in downtown D.C. Built in 2014 by Concord Hospitality, the hotel is situated with a half-mile of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and features a rooftop gathering area.

The borrower, locally based Frontier Development & Hospitality Group, plans to overhaul the hotel and rebrand it to the Hyatt House flag. Other details of the renovation and loan underwriting were not disclosed.