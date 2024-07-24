Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group plans to rebrand the 182-room Cambria Hotel Washington, D.C. Convention Center to the Hyatt House flag.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaHospitalityLoansSoutheast

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $42.3M Acquisition Loan for Cambria Hotel in Downtown DC

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cronheim Hotel Capital has arranged a $42.3 million acquisition loan for Cambria Hotel Washington, D.C. Convention Center, a 182-room hotel located at 899 O St. NW in downtown D.C. Built in 2014 by Concord Hospitality, the hotel is situated with a half-mile of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and features a rooftop gathering area.

The borrower, locally based Frontier Development & Hospitality Group, plans to overhaul the hotel and rebrand it to the Hyatt House flag. Other details of the renovation and loan underwriting were not disclosed.

You may also like

Palladius Capital Management Sells 672-Bed Student Housing Property...

SPI Advisory Acquires 248-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Denton,...

MMCC Arranges $5M in Acquisition Financing for East...

Shorenstein Acquires 324,000 SF 14th & Spring Office...

Mast Capital, AEW Complete 342-Unit Remi on the...

Capital Square Purchases 113-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

City of Refuge Breaks Ground on $15.2M Mixed-Use...

Eastern Union Arranges $12M Loan for Refinancing of...

CBRE Brokers $6.2M Sale of Heritage Plaza Shopping...