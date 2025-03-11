Tuesday, March 11, 2025
The 13-story Homewood Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown First Ward hotel opened in 2023, according to local media outlets.
Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $54M Refinancing for Homewood Suites Hotel in Uptown Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cronheim Hotel Capital has arranged a $54 million loan for Homewood Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown First Ward, a 211-room hotel located at 508 N. College St. in Uptown Charlotte. Beau Williams and Drew Gilligan of Cronheim Hotel Capital arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Raleigh-based Concord Hospitality. The direct lender was not disclosed.

According to the property website, the Homewood Suites hotel features a lobby, lounge, bar, restaurant, business center, fitness center and luggage storage. The 13-story hotel opened in 2023, according to local media outlets.

