Vector Hospitality Inc. plans to deliver the seven-story AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown in winter 2026. (Rendering courtesy of Vector Hospitality Inc. and ELEVATE Architecture Studio)
Cronheim Hotel Capital Secures $39M Construction Financing for AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Cronheim Hotel Capital has secured $39 million in construction financing for AC Hotel Knoxville Downtown, a 161-room AC by Marriott-branded hotel that will be located at 427 Walnut St. and 416 Locust St. in downtown Knoxville. The non-recourse financing was structured with a 75 percent loan-to-cost (LTC) ratio and features a C-PACE component.

The borrower, Vector Hospitality Inc., plans to deliver the seven-story hotel in winter 2026. The property will feature a rooftop bar and kitchen that will offer views of Neyland Stadium, home of the University of Tennessee Volunteers’ football team.

