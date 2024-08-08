Thursday, August 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
HospitalityLoansNortheastPennsylvania

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $10M Loan for Refinancing of Downtown Pittsburgh Hotel

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — An affiliate of New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $10 million loan for the refinancing of the 98-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in downtown Pittsburgh. The hotel was built in 2019. The nonrecourse loan features a floating interest rate and flexible prepayment options. David Turley of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the loan through an undisclosed bridge lender based on the West Coast. The borrower was a joint venture partnership between Blue Vista Capital, Woodmont Lodging and Milestone Hospitality Management.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36.8M Sale of Northern...

NewCourtland Completes 178-Unit Mixed-Income Adaptive Reuse Project in...

NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail Center...

GrowthCurve Capital Signs 13,350 SF Office Lease in...

Greystone Provides $28.2M HUD-Insured Loan for Construction of...

JLL Arranges Financing for 38,900 SF Dignity Health...

Equity Residential to Acquire 11-Property Multifamily Portfolio from...

Despite Exceptional Demand, Boston Retail Market Faces Stagnating...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $51.3M Bridge Loan for...