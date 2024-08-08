Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $10M Loan for Refinancing of Downtown Pittsburgh Hotel

PITTSBURGH — An affiliate of New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $10 million loan for the refinancing of the 98-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in downtown Pittsburgh. The hotel was built in 2019. The nonrecourse loan features a floating interest rate and flexible prepayment options. David Turley of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the loan through an undisclosed bridge lender based on the West Coast. The borrower was a joint venture partnership between Blue Vista Capital, Woodmont Lodging and Milestone Hospitality Management.