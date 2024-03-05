Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $11M Loan for Refinancing of Central New Jersey Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged an $11 million loan for the refinancing of Town Center Plaza, a 196,014-square-foot shopping center in the Central New Jersey community of East Windsor. The property was originally built on 35.5 acres in 1998 and is home to tenants such as grocer ShopRite and Chipotle Mexican Grill. Andrew Stewart, Dev Morris and Allison Villamagna of Cronheim arranged the loan through Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. The borrower was not disclosed.

