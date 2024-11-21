Thursday, November 21, 2024
Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $12.5M Permanent Loan for Queens Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $12.5 million permanent loan for The Jackson, a 40-unit apartment building located in the Jackson Heights area of Queens. The newly built property houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of about 600 square feet, as well as ground-floor retail space that is leased to T-Swirl Crepe, Pizza Hut, Alta Aesthetics and a law firm. Amenities include a fitness center and a rooftop terrace. Andrew Stewart and Allison Villamagna of Cronheim originated the debt. The direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.

