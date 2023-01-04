Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $12.9M Construction Loan for El Paso Self-Storage Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Loans, Self-Storage, Texas

Just A Closet El Paso will span 151,000 net rentable square feet.

EL PASO, TEXAS — New Jersey-based Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $12.9 million construction loan for a self-storage project in El Paso. The facility will span 151,000 net rentable square feet and offer a mix of climate- and non-climate-controlled space. The borrower and developer, Verturo Interests, will operate the facility under its Just A Closet brand. A number of units and tentative completion date were not disclosed. David Poncia of Cronheim Mortgage originated the financing, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio, through a local bank.