REBusinessOnline

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $12.9M Construction Loan for El Paso Self-Storage Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Loans, Self-Storage, Texas

Just-A-Closet-El-Paso

Just A Closet El Paso will span 151,000 net rentable square feet.

EL PASO, TEXAS — New Jersey-based Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $12.9 million construction loan for a self-storage project in El Paso. The facility will span 151,000 net rentable square feet and offer a mix of climate- and non-climate-controlled space. The borrower and developer, Verturo Interests, will operate the facility under its Just A Closet brand. A number of units and tentative completion date were not disclosed. David Poncia of Cronheim Mortgage originated the financing, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio, through a local bank.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  