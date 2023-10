NEW YORK CITY — An affiliate of New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $120 million loan for the refinancing of the 341-room Renaissance Hotel in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The hotel features a variety of rooms and suites, a fitness center, meeting space and an onsite restaurant and bar. Beau Williams of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, locally based developer LAM Generation.