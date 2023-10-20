Friday, October 20, 2023
Grove Pointe Apartments in Jersey City totals 458 units. The property was built in 2007.
Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $124.1M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $124.1 million loan for the refinancing of Grove Pointe Apartments, a 458-unit multifamily complex located at 100 Christopher Columbus Drive in Jersey City. Built in 2007, the 29-story building houses 19,675 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 535 parking spaces. The unit mix consists of 34 studios, 274 one-bedroom apartments and 150 two-bedroom residences. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, billiards room, lounge and a children’s playroom. The sponsor, a partnership between Kushner Real Estate Group and National Real Estate Investors, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. Andrew Stewart, Dev Morris and Allison Villamagna of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the debt through an undisclosed life insurance company.

