Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $14.6M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Hotel

LYNDHURST, N.J. — An affiliate of New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $14.6 million construction loan for a Marriott-branded hotel project in the Northern New Jersey community of Lyndhurst. The hotel will total 128 rooms and will be operated under Marriott’s TownePlace Suites brand. David Turley of Cronheim Mortgage placed the loan through an undisclosed local bank on behalf of the borrower, regional hospitality owner-operator BDG Hotels. Construction is slated for a late 2025/early 2026 completion.