Monday, August 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
TownPlace-Suites-Lyndhurst-New-Jersey
The new TownPlace Suites in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, will total 128 rooms.
HospitalityLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $14.6M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Hotel

by Taylor Williams

LYNDHURST, N.J. — An affiliate of New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $14.6 million construction loan for a Marriott-branded hotel project in the Northern New Jersey community of Lyndhurst. The hotel will total 128 rooms and will be operated under Marriott’s TownePlace Suites brand. David Turley of Cronheim Mortgage placed the loan through an undisclosed local bank on behalf of the borrower, regional hospitality owner-operator BDG Hotels. Construction is slated for a late 2025/early 2026 completion.

You may also like

Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 99,096 SF Shopping...

Innovative Resources for Independence Buys Queens Retail Building...

Norman’s Hallmark to Open Nine Stores in New...

MMCC Arranges $10.8M Acquisition Loan for North Dallas...

CBRE Arranges $32.5M Refinancing for Westshore Center Office...

CBRE Arranges $15.4M Acquisition Loan for Del Arte...

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Renews 1.1 MSF Office, Life Sciences...

FHLBank Chicago Launches $300M LIHTC Collateral Pilot Program

JLL Arranges $31M Construction Loan for Apartment Building...