Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $14M Bridge Loan for Industrial Property in Souderton, Pennsylvania

SOUDERTON, PA. — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $14 million bridge loan for 209 Commerce Center, a 176,500-square-foot industrial property in Souderton, about 35 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The newly built property features 32-foot clear heights and 29 loading docks and was vacant at the time of the loan closing. A national bridge lender provided the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The loan was structured with an earn-out provision that will allow the sponsor to recoup some equity once the property leases up.