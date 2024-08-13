Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $14M for Self-Storage Conversion in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $14 million for the acquisition and conversion of a vacant retail center in Indianapolis into a 116,000-square-foot self-storage facility under the JustStorage brand. A bridge lender provided the nonrecourse, floating-rate loan, which features a 70 percent loan-to-cost ratio. DealPoint Merrill is developing the property, while its affiliate management company, JustStorage, will operate the asset. Plans call for both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled offerings.