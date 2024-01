NEW YORK CITY — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $15.4 million loan for the refinancing of the Hampton Inn Manhattan/Downtown-Financial District. The pet-friendly, recently renovated hotel has 81 rooms and offers amenities such as a fitness center, business center and complimentary breakfast. David Turley led the Cronheim team that arranged the loan through an undisclosed national bank on behalf of the borrower, Virginia-based Shamin Hotels.