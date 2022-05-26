Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $16M Permanent Loan for Northern New Jersey Retail Center

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $16 million permanent loan for Mansfield Commons, a 272,046-square-foot retail center in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackettstown. Built in 1999, Mansfield Commons houses a 123,519-square-foot Walmart an 88,830-square-foot Kohl’s and a 21,674-square-foot Marshalls, as well as Harbor Freight Tools, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Dunkin’. Occupancy was 97 percent at the time of the loan closing. Dev Morris, David Poncia, Allison Villamagna and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, a subsidiary of National Realty & Development Corp.