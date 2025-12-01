Monday, December 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansNew JerseyNortheastRetail

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $17.8M in Financing for Jersey City Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $17.8 million in financing for Old Colony Square, a 100,760-square-foot shopping center in Jersey City. Asian grocer 99 Ranch Market anchors the center, which was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Other tenants include McDonald’s, Advance Auto Parts and Dunkin’. Brandon Szwalbenest, Andrew Stewart and Dev Morris of Cronheim arranged the fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the owner, National Realty & Development Corp.

You may also like

SVN | J. Beard Real Estate Brokers Sale...

CBRE Negotiates $24.7M Sale of Office Building in...

Zelco Properties Buys 153,000 SF Shopping Center in...

Moroccanoil Signs 39,799 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace Opens 39,000 SF Store in...

SJC Ventures Breaks Ground on Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping...

Horizon House Secures $600M in Financing for Seniors...

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 28,135 SF Retail Property...

Learning Hills Daycare Purchases Land to Open New...