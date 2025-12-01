Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $17.8M in Financing for Jersey City Shopping Center

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $17.8 million in financing for Old Colony Square, a 100,760-square-foot shopping center in Jersey City. Asian grocer 99 Ranch Market anchors the center, which was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Other tenants include McDonald’s, Advance Auto Parts and Dunkin’. Brandon Szwalbenest, Andrew Stewart and Dev Morris of Cronheim arranged the fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the owner, National Realty & Development Corp.