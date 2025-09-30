Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $19.5M Acquisition Loan for Hotel in Wayne, New Jersey

WAYNE, N.J. — The hospitality affiliate of locally based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $19.5 million acquisition loan for the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Wayne, located in Northern New Jersey. The hotel was built in 2020. The room count was not disclosed. Amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, complimentary hot breakfast and an onsite restaurant. Cronheim arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, hospitality owner-operator Spark GHC. The direct lender was also not disclosed.