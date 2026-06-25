Thursday, June 25, 2026
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The Brixley in Myrtle Beach, S.C., features 144 three-bedroom apartments, four one-bedroom units and one studio.
LoansMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $20.7M Loan for Apartment Community in Myrtle Beach

by John Nelson

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $20.7 million in permanent financing for The Brixley, a 149-unit apartment community in Myrtle Beach. Brandon Szwalbenest, Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim Mortgage secured the five-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, Livingston, N.J.-based Eastman Residential. The direct lender was not disclosed.

Situated off U.S. Route 501, The Brixley features 144 three-bedroom apartments, four one-bedroom units and one studio, as well as a resort-style pool, outdoor chef’s kitchen, fitness facility, clubhouse and a dog park. Eastman Residential has renovated 60 percent of unit interiors and upgraded the amenities at the community since acquiring it in 2023. The Brixley was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

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