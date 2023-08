NEW YORK CITY — An affiliate of New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $22 million loan for the refinancing of the 92-room Fairfield Inn & Suiteshotel located at 21 W. 37th St. in Manhattan. Beau Williams and Michael McGuire of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the debt on behalf of the locally based borrower, LAM Management. The direct lender was not disclosed.