Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $25M Loan for Refinancing of Hoboken Retail Property

by Taylor Williams

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Locally based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $25 million loan for the refinancing of 40 Hudson Place. The property, the square footage of which was not disclosed, was originally constructed in 1935 and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to two tenants: Dunkin’ and Pump Pilates. Brandon Szwalbenest, Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim arranged the loan, which carried both a term and an amortization schedule of 25 years, through an undisclosed, Oregon-based life insurance company. The name of the borrower was also not disclosed.

