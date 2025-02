GREENPORT, N.Y. — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged the $25 million refinancing of two Long Island hotels. The Sound View Hotel and Harbor Front Inn are both boutique waterfront properties that are located in the North Fork community of Greenport. Both hotels offer a variety of accommodations, and Sound View also houses food-and-beverage establishments. The sponsor is Eagle Point Hotel Partners. The direct lender was not disclosed.