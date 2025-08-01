Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $30.3M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Hotel

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — The hotel financing arm of New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $30.3 million loan for the refinancing of a 327-room hotel in King of Prussia, located north of Philadelphia. The hotel is operated under the Alloy Suites banner, which is part of Hilton’s family of brands, and offers amenities such as a fitness center, meeting rooms and an onsite restaurant. Beau Williams and Drew Gilligan of Cronheim arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Concord Hospitality. The direct lender and specific loan terms were not disclosed.