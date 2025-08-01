Friday, August 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
HospitalityLoansNortheastPennsylvania

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $30.3M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Hotel

by Taylor Williams

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — The hotel financing arm of New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $30.3 million loan for the refinancing of a 327-room hotel in King of Prussia, located north of Philadelphia. The hotel is operated under the Alloy Suites banner, which is part of Hilton’s family of brands, and offers amenities such as a fitness center, meeting rooms and an onsite restaurant. Beau Williams and Drew Gilligan of Cronheim arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Concord Hospitality. The direct lender and specific loan terms were not disclosed.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $15.7M Sale of Multifamily...

NAI Mertz Negotiates $6.4M Sale of Industrial Building...

The Conference Board Signs 30,171 SF Office Lease...

Regions Bank Provides $117.3M in Financing for Three...

Huff, Niehaus & Associates Arranges Sale of 119-Room...

BWE Provides $37M Agency Loan for Seniors Housing...

Joint Venture Receives $205M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn...

Newmark Provides $143.1M Agency Refinancing of Southern New...

JLL Arranges $36M Construction Loan for Central New...