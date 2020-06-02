REBusinessOnline

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $32M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Complex in South Amboy, New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Bayside Cove is located at 100 Celecki Drive.

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $32 acquisition loan for Bayside Cove Apartments, a 127-unit Class A multifamily complex in South Amboy, a southwestern suburb of New York City. The borrower was an undisclosed private investor. A local bank provided the seven-year loan, which carries two years of interest-only payments and a fixed interest rate of 3.3 percent. Located at 100 Celecki Drive, the complex was constructed in 2018 and features one- and two-bedroom floor plans.

