Friday, August 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $33M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

HAWTHORNE, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $33 million loan for the refinancing of Hedges at Hawthorne, a 118-unit apartment complex in Northern New Jersey. The property houses 10 studios, 27 one-bedroom units, 76 two-bedroom residences and five three-bedroom apartments, as well as 16,400 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, lounges, an onsite salon, outdoor grilling areas and a package handling facility. Brandon Szwalbenest, Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim arranged the loan, which carries a fixed interest rate of 5.82 percent, on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based investment firm The Bedrin Organization. The direct lender was not disclosed.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates $117M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Partnership Completes 216-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

Franklin Street Brokers $30M Sale of Student Housing...

Pennrose, WRA Open 93-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

Cinnaire Provides $38M to Preserve Affordable Housing at...

Milestone Group Acquires 206-Unit Casa Brera Apartment Complex...

JLL Arranges $44.1M Financing for Dogwood Logistics Center...

Morgan Properties Agrees to Acquire Dream Residential REIT...

BWE Secures $43.4M Acquisition Loan for Villa Del...