Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $3M in Financing for Long Island Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

MEDFORD, N.Y. — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $3 million in financing for a 69,350-square-foot shopping center in the Long Island community of Medford. The name of the property was not disclosed. Pool supplies retailer Island Recreational anchors the center, which was originally built in 1968 and has a roster of 15 tenants, including Dollar Tree and Dunkin’. Allison Villamagna and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the debt. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.

