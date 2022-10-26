Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $4.1M Permanent Loan for Southern New Jersey Apartments

VINELAND, N.J. — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $4.1 million permanent loan for Vineland Apartments, a 104-unit multifamily property in Southern New Jersey. The garden-style property comprises seven two-story buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 680 to 868 square feet. Andrew Stewart, Dev Morris and Allison Villamagna of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, New Jersey-based investment firm Marshall Weinerman Real Estate. The direct lender was not disclosed.