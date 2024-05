NEW YORK CITY — An affiliate of New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $41 million loan for the refinancing of the 175-room Aloft New York Brooklyn Hotel. The property is located in the borough’s downtown area and offers a fitness center and an onsite restaurant and bar. Beau Williams of Cronheim originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm The Lam Group. The direct lender was not disclosed.