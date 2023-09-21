Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $43.6M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Hotel

NEW YORK CITY — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $43.6 million loan for the refinancing of a 220-room Hampton Inn hotel located near LaGuardia Airport in Queens. The hotel originally opened in September 2009 and offers a business center, fitness center and meeting rooms. David Turley led the Cronheim team that originated the loan through an undisclosed national debt fund. The borrower, Synergy Hospitality Management, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.