Thursday, September 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
HospitalityLoansNew YorkNortheast

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $43.6M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Hotel

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $43.6 million loan for the refinancing of a 220-room Hampton Inn hotel located near LaGuardia Airport in Queens. The hotel originally opened in September 2009 and offers a business center, fitness center and meeting rooms. David Turley led the Cronheim team that originated the loan through an undisclosed national debt fund. The borrower, Synergy Hospitality Management, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

You may also like

Sitex Group Acquires 640,000 SF Industrial Campus in...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $29.5M Sale of Multifamily...

CBRE Secures 63,902 SF Industrial Lease in Kearny,...

LaCoste USA Signs 18,364 SF Office Lease at...

KeyBank Provides $71.8M in Construction Financing for Affordable...

Nova Capital Arranges $55.8M in Acquisition Financing for...

TD Bank Provides $23.3M Loan to MDH Partners...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 90-Room Holiday...

Scope Capital Arranges $16M in Financing for Philadelphia...