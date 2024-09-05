Thursday, September 5, 2024
Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $44.5M Loan for Refinancing of Lehigh Valley Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

BETHLEHEM, PA. — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $44.5 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of two multifamily properties in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley region. The names of the garden-style properties were not disclosed, but both assets are located in Bethlehem. The borrower, Larken Associates, will use the proceeds to cash out and allocate equity toward other projects. The direct lender was not disclosed. Larken made capital improvements to both properties during its ownership period, including the construction of 16 new townhomes at one property.

