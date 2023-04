NEW YORK CITY — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $47 million loan for the refinancing of Hyatt House New York, a 150-room hotel in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Beau Williams of Cronheim’s hospitality capital markets group led a team that arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm Lexin Capital. An undisclosed, New York-based bank provided the debt.