Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $49M Permanent Loan for Multifamily Property in Hillsborough, New Jersey

Hillsborough Village Center consists of 191 apartments and 28,000 square feet of retail space.The property was fully completed earlier this year.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $49 million permanent loan for Hillsborough Village Center, a 191-unit multifamily property located in Central New Jersey that also houses 28,000 square feet of retail space. Units at the newly built property are furnished with stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, pet spa and a playground. David Turley and Janet Proscia of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the seven-year loan, with was structured with two years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The direct lender an undisclosed, New Jersey-based bank. Hillsborough Village Center was fully leased at the time of the loan closing.