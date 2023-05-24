Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $50M Permanent Loan for Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $50 million permanent loan for Tice’s Corner, a 120,000-square-foot shopping center in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodcliff Lake. The two-building center was constructed on 13.4 acres in 2001 and was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Tenants include Apple, Anthropologie, Free People, GAP, J. Crew, Panera Bread, Pottery Barn, Madewell, Nike and Williams-Sonoma. Dev Morris, Andrew Stewart and Allison Villamagna of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Connecticut-based David Adam Realty. The direct lender was not disclosed.