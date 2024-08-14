Wednesday, August 14, 2024
ConnecticutLoansNortheastRetail

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $5M Permanent Loan for Shopping Center in Fairfield, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

FAIRFIELD, CONN. — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $5 million permanent loan for Fairfield Shopping Center in southern coastal Connecticut. The 72,000-square-foot center was built in 1955. Anchored by Restoration Hardware Outlet, which recently backfilled a 35,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Bob’s Stores, the center is also home to tenants such as T-Mobile, The UPS Store, Village Bagels and HobbyTown USA. Andrew Stewart, Dev Morris and Allison Villamagna of Cronheim arranged the debt on behalf of the owner, the firm of late local developer Albert Phelps.

