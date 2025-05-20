Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $6.2M in Financing for Medical Office Building in Wethersfield, Connecticut

WETHERSFIELD, CONN. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $6.2 million in financing for a 40,000-square-foot medical office building in Wethersfield, located just south of Hartford. The building at 1210 Silas Deane Highway was developed in 2022 as a build-to-suit for Starling Physicians, Connecticut’s largest physician-led multispecialty medical group. Brandon Szwalbenest, Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim arranged the 25-year loan through an undisclosed local bank. The sponsor is an affiliate of Connecticut-based Phoenix Realty Management.