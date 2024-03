HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $6 million permanent loan for Grand Apartments, a 74-unit building in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Grand Apartments was built in 1970 and houses three studios, 48 one-bedroom apartments, 22 two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit. Andrew Stewart, Dev Morris and Allison Villamagna of Cronheim placed the loan through Farm Bureau Life Insurance on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.