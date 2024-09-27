Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $7.4M Refinancing of Shopping Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, MASS. — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $7.4 million refinancing of Merrill Road Retail Plaza in the western Massachusetts city of Pittsfield. Built in 1971, the property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants such as T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Harbor Freight, Aspen Dental, Sally Beauty Supply and Planet Fitness. Andrew Stewart, Dev Morris and Brandon Szwalbenest of Cronheim arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Phoenix Realty Management.