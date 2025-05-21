Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
ConnecticutHealthcareLoansNortheast

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $7.5M in Financing for Connecticut Medical Office Building

by Taylor Williams

WETHERSFIELD, CONN. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $7.5 million in financing for a 55,000-square-foot medical office building in Wethersfield, located just south of Hartford. The building at 1260 Silas Deane Highway was completed in 1960 and renovated in 1999 and is leased to affiliates of Starling Physicians and Hartford HealthCare Medical Group. Brandon Szwalbenest, Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim arranged the loan through an undisclosed local lender. The sponsor is an affiliate of Connecticut-based Phoenix Realty Management.

You may also like

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $36M Loan for Refinancing...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $49.1M Bridge Loan for...

BRP Cos. Completes 292-Unit Multifamily Project in Farmingville,...

CBRE Brokers $27M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

Red Oak Capital Provides $9.2M Bridge Loan for...

Rose & Rose Signs 14,067 SF Office Lease...

McCraney Obtains $84M Financing for 1 MSF Industrial...

MMCC Arranges $13.3M Refinancing for Emergency Hospital in...

S3 Capital Provides $46.5M Construction Loan for Denton...