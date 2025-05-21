Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $7.5M in Financing for Connecticut Medical Office Building

WETHERSFIELD, CONN. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $7.5 million in financing for a 55,000-square-foot medical office building in Wethersfield, located just south of Hartford. The building at 1260 Silas Deane Highway was completed in 1960 and renovated in 1999 and is leased to affiliates of Starling Physicians and Hartford HealthCare Medical Group. Brandon Szwalbenest, Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim arranged the loan through an undisclosed local lender. The sponsor is an affiliate of Connecticut-based Phoenix Realty Management.