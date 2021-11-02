REBusinessOnline

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $7.8M Refinancing for Self-Storage, Retail Asset Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Retail, Self-Storage, Texas

CHATHAM, N.J.  — New Jersey-based Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $7.8 million loan for the refinancing of a self-storage and retail asset located in the Fort Worth area. The property, formerly a grocery-anchored retail center, consists of a CubeSmart-branded self-storage facility with roughly 1,000 units and a 10,000-square-foot retail space occupied by Goodwill. David Turley, Janet Proscia and David Poncia of Cronheim arranged the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of California-based DealPoint Merrill. An undisclosed national bank provided the loan. The address of the property was not disclosed.

