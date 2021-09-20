Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $9.6M Acquisition Loan for Southern New Jersey Shopping Center

VINELAND, N.J. — Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a $9.6 million acquisition loan for Maintree Shopping Center, a 140,000-square-foot grocery-anchored retail property located in the Southern New Jersey city of Vineland. Andrew Stewart and David Poncia of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the fixed-rate loan, which carried a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the borrower, Aspen Real Estate. The property was 80 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. The direct lender was an undisclosed, Philadelphia-based credit union.